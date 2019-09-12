THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Hope, like faith, is nothing if it is not courageous; it is nothing if it is not ridiculous.” — Thornton Wilder, American playwright (1897-1975)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 12, the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 12, 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead.
10 YEARS AGO
Tens of thousands of protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol, showing their disdain for President BARACK OBAMA’s health care plan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its Luna 2 space probe, which made a crash landing on the moon.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.
In 1994, a stolen, single-engine Cessna crashed into the South Lawn of the White House, coming to rest against the executive mansion; the pilot, Frank Corder, was killed.
In 2008, a Metrolink commuter train struck a freight train head-on in Los Angeles, killing 25 people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Linda Gray is 79.
Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 67.
Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67.
Actress Rachel Ward is 62.
Actress Amy Yasbeck is 57.
Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 53.
Rapper 2 Chainz is 42.
Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 39.
Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38.
Actress EMMY ROSSUM is 33.
