THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The lesson of history is rarely learned by the actors themselves.” — James A. Garfield, 20th president of the United States (1831-1881)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 6, the 249th day of 2019. There are 116 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 6, 2006, President GEORGE W. BUSH acknowledged for the first time that the CIA was running secret prisons overseas.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House announced the resignation of President BARACK OBAMA’S environmental adviser Van Jones.
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York.
In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that claimed the lives of eleven Israelis and five Arab abductors.
In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s record by playing his 2,131st consecutive game.
In 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris.
In 1997, in Calcutta, India, weeping masses gathered to pay homage to Mother Teresa, who had died the day before at age 87.
In 2017, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, pounded Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84.
Country singer David Allan Coe is 80.
Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 76.
Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 75.
Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 61.
Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 61.
ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 57.
Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 52.
Actor IDRIS ELBA is 47.
Actress Naomie Harris is 43.
