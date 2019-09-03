THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“In the arts, the critic is the only independent source of information. The rest is advertising.” — Pauline Kael, American movie critic (1919-2001)

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 3, the 246th day of 2019. There are 119 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

When the Allied armies invaded Italy, the gigantic business of transporting men and vehicles and material was organized by the little known Ferry Control. Troops boarding an invasion craft in Italy on Sept. 3, 1943. (AP Photo)

On Sept. 3, 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.

10 YEARS AGO

Vice President JOE BIDEN told a Brookings Institution gathering that the Obama administration was fiercely determined to get a health care overhaul, although he conceded it likely wouldn’t happen without “an awful lot of screaming and hollering.”

ON THIS DATE

In 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.

In 1962, poet E.E. Cummings died in North Conway, N.H., at age 67.

In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.

In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”

In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, gold medal winner Shaun White celebrates after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Shaun White is pressing forward with plans to shoot for the Summer Olympics in skateboarding. White said Tuesday, July 23, 2019, on NBC’s “Today” show that he’ll compete at world championships in September “and see what happens” before deciding whether to try to earn a spot on the U.S. team for skateboarding’s Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 77.

Actress Valerie Perrine is 76.

Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71.

Actor Charlie Sheen is 54.

Singer Jennifer Paige is 46.

Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 44.

Actress Ashley Jones is 43.

Actress Nichole Hiltz is 41.

Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 36.

Olympic gold medal snowboarder SHAUN WHITE is 33.

