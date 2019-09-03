THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In the arts, the critic is the only independent source of information. The rest is advertising.” — Pauline Kael, American movie critic (1919-2001)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, SEPT. 3, the 246th day of 2019. There are 119 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 3, 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President JOE BIDEN told a Brookings Institution gathering that the Obama administration was fiercely determined to get a health care overhaul, although he conceded it likely wouldn’t happen without “an awful lot of screaming and hollering.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
In 1962, poet E.E. Cummings died in North Conway, N.H., at age 67.
In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 77.
Actress Valerie Perrine is 76.
Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71.
Actor Charlie Sheen is 54.
Singer Jennifer Paige is 46.
Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 44.
Actress Ashley Jones is 43.
Actress Nichole Hiltz is 41.
Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 36.
Olympic gold medal snowboarder SHAUN WHITE is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.