THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We lie loudest when we lie to ourselves.” — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher (1898-1983)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 30, 1981, President RONALD REAGAN was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA signed a single measure sealing his health care overhaul and making the government the primary lender to students by cutting banks out of the process.
ON THIS DATE
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as “Seward’s Folly.”
In 1964, the original version of the TV game show “Jeopardy!,” hosted by Art Fleming, premiered on NBC.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 1991, Patricia Bowman of Jupiter, Florida, told authorities she’d been raped hours earlier by William Kennedy Smith, the nephew of Sen. Edward Kennedy, at the family’s Palm Beach estate. (Smith was acquitted at trial.)
In 2009, President Barack Obama asserted unprecedented government control over the auto industry, rejecting turnaround plans from General Motors and Chrysler and raising the prospect of controlled bankruptcy for either ailing auto giant.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Peter Marshall is 94.
Actor John Astin is 90.
Actor-director Warren Beatty is 83.
Rock musician Eric Clapton is 75.
Rap artist MC Hammer is 58.
Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 56.
TV personality Piers Morgan is 55.
Singer CELINE DION is 52.
Country singer Justin Moore is 36.
Country singer Thomas Rhett is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.