TOMORROW IS
Tomorrow is Sunday, Dec. 27, the 362nd day of 2020. There will be four days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 27, 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin, who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.
TEN YEARS AGO
A Russian court found imprisoned oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky guilty of stealing nearly $30 billion in oil from his company, Yukos. (His supporters charged that Khodorkovsky’s prosecution was politically motivated; he was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dec. 2013.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.
In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.
In 1985, American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.
In 1999, Space shuttle Discovery and its seven-member crew returned to Earth after fixing the Hubble Space Telescope.
In 2016, actor Carrie Fisher died in a hospital four days after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Los Angeles; she was 60.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72.
Actor Ian Gomez is 56.
Actor Eva LaRue is 54.
Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 54.
Musician Matt Slocum is 48.
Actor Wilson Cruz is 47.
Actor Masi Oka is 46.
Actor Emilie de Ravin is 39.
Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 32.
Actor TIMOTHEE CHALAMET is 25.
