TOMORROW IS

Tomorrow is Sunday, Dec. 27, the 362nd day of 2020. There will be four days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Russia Afghan Legacy

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 1979, file photo, rebel Muslim fighters inspect a Soviet tank captured in fighting with the Kabul government forces on near Asmar, Afghanistan. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1979, driven by fears that the U.S. could try to establish a foothold next to Soviet republics in Central Asia after losing Iran in the Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo/Steve McCurry, File)

On Dec. 27, 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin, who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.

TEN YEARS AGO

A Russian court found imprisoned oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky guilty of stealing nearly $30 billion in oil from his company, Yukos. (His supporters charged that Khodorkovsky’s prosecution was politically motivated; he was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dec. 2013.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.

In 1985, American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.

In 1999, Space shuttle Discovery and its seven-member crew returned to Earth after fixing the Hubble Space Telescope.

In 2016, actor Carrie Fisher died in a hospital four days after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Los Angeles; she was 60.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72.

Actor Ian Gomez is 56.

Actor Eva LaRue is 54.

Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 54.

Musician Matt Slocum is 48.

Actor Wilson Cruz is 47.

Actor Masi Oka is 46.

Actor Emilie de Ravin is 39.

Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 32.

Actor TIMOTHEE CHALAMET is 25.

Tags

Trending Video