TOMORROW IS
Tomorrow is Tuesday, Oct. 20, the 294th day of 2020. There will be 72 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 20, 1973, in the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre,” special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox was dismissed and Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned.
TEN YEARS AGO
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and visiting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez hailed what they called their strong strategic relationship, saying they were united in efforts to establish a “new world order” that would eliminate Western dominance over global affairs.
ON THIS DATE
In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion picture industry.
In 1967, a jury in Meridian, Mississippi, convicted seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven received prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.
In 1987, 10 people were killed when an Air Force jet crashed into a Ramada Inn hotel near Indianapolis International Airport after the pilot, who was trying to make an emergency landing, ejected safely.
In 1990, three members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were acquitted by a jury in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., of violating obscenity laws with an adults-only concert in nearby Hollywood the previous June.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie director Danny Boyle is 64.
Actor Viggo Mortensen is 62.
Rapper Snoop Dogg is 49.
Singer Dannii Minogue is 49.
Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 44.
Actor Sam Witwer is 43.
Actor JOHN KRASINSKI is 41.
Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 41.
Actor Katie Featherston is 38.
Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 35.
