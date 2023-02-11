ANDERSON — With the year of 2022 behind, Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., Anderson, will continue a tradition of the church. This annual tradition began in the 1950s when two women of the church, Gertie Weatherly and Celane Bostic initiated a “Remembrance and Roll Call” service. Those members remaining will usher in the new year of 2023 by answering “The Roll and Signing Up for the Christian Jubilee.”
Gertie Weatherly died in 1994 and Celane Bostic in 2012. Over the past years their daughters, Shirley Weatherly, Carolyn Weatherly Scott, Sharon Bostic-Hudson and Celena Bostic-Perry have continued to serve as the coordinators for this tradition.
Sunday, Feb. 12, at the 11 a.m. worship service, church members, their families and friends are invited to participate in prayer, praise and the lighting of candles in memory of members of Wallace who departed in 2020-2022. They include: Karen Bonaparte, Lena Bostic, Johnnie Cotton, Jackie Emerson, Cecily Hendricks, Gregory Kellam Scott and Louisiana Smith. Memorial contributions may be made during this portion of the service.
As the church membership is called, members and friends will be given the opportunity to respond and offer a love gift for each year that they have been a member and/or a friend of Wallace.
The Rev. Antwaun J. Johnson, pastor of Wallace Temple, will officiate during this service. All are invited to attend.
For more information regarding this annual traditional service contact Shirley Weatherly at 765-649-4610.