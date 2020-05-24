If you would have asked me as a freshman how I thought I would be as a senior, it would not be this.
As a freshman, I was way more shy than I am now and not as mature. During that year, we had a lot of death and grieving in my family. I developed anxiety and felt sick every day.
As the year came to a close, my best friend and I asked my gym teacher to sign our yearbooks. As we talked, he asked us if we were interested in managing football. At first we said no, but the next year was her last year and we wanted to do something together, so we agreed.
My anxiety got worse over the summer anticipating this. But we joined and it was the best thing I have ever done. It taught me so much about myself and other people. I believed it helped me get control of my anxiety and stand up for myself.
I grew so much in those four years it’s insane. I’m a much different person than my freshman self. Every year, I at least have one class where I think I will never make it through whether it be because I don’t have friends in that class or because it is so hard. But I always pull through and get a good grade.
High school has taught all of us perseverance and because of that, the horrible thing that is happening now doesn’t have to be that bad.
I am so happy that I did get the opportunities I had.
My favorite memory from this year was saying the prayer at the Academic Hall of Fame banquet. I was really nervous but I was so honored to do it.
I am so excited for what the future holds! I will be attending IWU, where I will be majoring in Christian ministries and managing football.
I just want to thank all the teachers who have helped me through the years and the friends who have stuck beside me through thick and thin!
We are a strong class, and we can take anything that comes at us! God Bless!