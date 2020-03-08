WESTFIELD — Six years ago, interior design was just a hobby for Liz Henderson. Now, it’s her career.
It all started in 2012 when Henderson and her husband, Mike, bought their first home on HGTV’s popular show “House Hunters.”
A few months later, the couple appeared on HGTV’s “Where Are They Now,” where they shared the updates to the foreclosure home they had purchased on the first show.
“In 2014, we renovated our basement on the DIY Network’s ‘Renovation Realities,’” Henderson explained. “After these episodes, we had people messaging us asking about our décor, and if we did interior design consultations. Up until then, decorating had just been a fun hobby for us, so it was a pleasant surprise that people were interested in our style.”
This year, Henderson is once again heading up a team of designers at the Indiana Flower & Patio Show for the “Tea Time in the Garden” featured space. Joining her in the West Pavilion will be central Indiana designers Jenni Egger, Jaclyn Booker, Kirra Sutton, Megan Tonagel and Jamie Markley.
“We will have six farmhouse tables on display with tablescapes each uniquely decorated by a different designer,” Henderson explained. “You’ll see everything from pretty floral patterns to modern simplistic looks — all with the goal to inspire attendees to entertain outdoors this spring.”
Inspired by Vera Bradley’s iconic floral patterns, Henderson’s table will deliver charm and color along with some “pops of whimsy,” she said. “I’m passionate about easy entertaining, so I’ll mix the old and new to pull together an inviting style that anyone can achieve.”
Henderson will also be sharing her best tips during the show when she speaks on the topic of “Outdoor Entertaining on a Budget.” Her presentation times are Saturday, March 14, at 1 and 3 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, at 1 and 3 p.m.
“When you hear the word outdoor dinner party, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed,” Henderson said. “Outdoor entertaining can be a breeze with a few basic items everyone has at home.”
Henderson often uses old books with the cover pulled off to stack on the table and puts milk glass vases on top with greenery cut from a nearby plant or adds grocery store clearance flowers for a colorful punch.
“It’s fun to mix and match white dishes for place settings as it creates an elegant feel but only costs .50-$1 each at local thrift stores,” she suggested. “Small touches like these make a big impact.”
Another popular speaker at this year’s show has White House connections.
“One of our special guests is Laura Dowling, who was the florist for the White House during the Obama administration,” said show manager Laura Groninger. “She’s one of the top florists and flower experts in the industry.”
Dowling is scheduled to speak on Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, at 1 and 4 p.m.
As usual, Groninger said, the show has a little something for everyone.
“This year’s Flower and Patio Show features showcase gardens from many of Indiana’s premier landscapers,” she explained. “Our Plant Market has everything from fresh flowers and plants to gardening supplies so you can get ready for spring, which is right around the corner. There really is something for everyone to get a sneak peek at all the sights and scents of the upcoming spring season.”
