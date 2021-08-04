Madison County’s bands may take on a new feel as two of the four directors participating in Friday’s 74th Indiana State Band Day are new.
Toni Bays, 28, is starting her third year at Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School and her second as band director. Elizabeth Vanhook, 34, is in her second year taking over band director duties at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School.
That shifts the number of band directors in the county from primarily male to primarily female, with Paula Simmons still at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School.
Bays said she will be implementing the new vision she has for the band that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The core of that vision, she said, is broadening the students’ horizons as citizens of the world.
“We’re trying to make a new face for ourselves and our ensemble,” she said. “My vision for the students is to be part of something bigger than themselves and for them to see the bigger world and have experience. We are a little piece of that puzzle.”
Vanhook said she is concentrating on rebuilding the band.
“Last year, we were just trying to keep them playing, keep them excited about the program.”
