CHESTERFIELD — The unmistakable scent of pine needles hung in the air on a recent Saturday at Jazzi’s Flower Center.
About a dozen women milled about, moving between two rooms to select branches, ribbons and other necessities to create their own decorative wreaths.
“My husband is Mr. Christmas,” Jo Haehl said with a chuckle as she worked on bending a branch into shape. “He’s going to love this. He’ll put it somewhere.”
Haehl drove from Shelbyville to take part in the wreath-making class put on by Jazzi’s owner, Donna Slivka. It’s been “a crazy year” for Haehl and her co-workers at Community Health Network. The pandemic has forced them to work from home for most of the year, and the isolation from one another has taken a toll.
Taking the class together was the brainchild of Amanda Cantrell of Anderson, who said she had checked one out the previous week and decided to invite her friends along.
“It’s something fresh,” Cantrell said. “You’re making them yourself. You can’t beat that. It means a little more because we did it all together.”
Slivka said she’s been offering the wreath-making classes for about 10 years. They started as part of a community fundraiser before she decided to offer them for a fee.
“I thought one day, why can’t we teach these classes to students who want to learn how to make their own wreath?” Slivka said. “It’s not hard. So when they make it, they can’t believe how easy it is.”
A wreath, she explained, can be made in as little as 20 minutes using the store’s specialized machines.
“A lot of my students have made these before and they can pretty much make them on their own without my instruction,” Slivka said. “All in all it’s just the same group, and now I’m getting new students this year.”
Salena Woodson of Indianapolis decided to check out the class after she asked Cantrell to make a wreath for her. Cantrell challenged her to make her own.
“I want to start a new tradition with my kids and everything,” said Woodson, a mother of five. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I want to start this for my family, coming down and making our own wreaths for our own doors and stuff.”
Slivka said many who have taken this year’s classes, which began shortly before Thanksgiving, have told her they’re especially grateful for the opportunity to learn a new skill — and to do it with friends and neighbors while enjoying a sense of community that has been lost during the pandemic.
“Just to get out and just use your hands and make something — they can’t believe what they make,” she said. “It’s a beautiful wreath, and they can’t believe they did it. We’ve been really happy with these classes.”
“I don’t regret one bit of it,” Woodson added. “It’s wonderful.”
