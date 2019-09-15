You didn't need to leave the area to find grandeur of 'Downton Abbey'

ANDERSON — As the long-anticipated feature film of the PBS period drama "Downton Abbey" jumps the pond onto the big screen Friday, one can’t help but notice there are some comparisons that can be made between the people, places and lifestyles of the popular show to early 20th-century life in Madison County.
Set on a Yorkshire country estate, "Downton Abbey" is like a modern "Upstairs, Downstairs," depicting the effects of social change on the aristocratic inhabitants of a grand estate and their domestic servants between the Edwardian era and the Roaring ‘20s.
Here are some comparisons made with the assistance of Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson:
Highclere Castle/Whitehall
According to Jackson, there is only one house in Madison County that, like Highclere Castle, the Jacobethan-style stand-in for Downton Abbey, is grand enough to have a name. That’s Whitehall, a four-level, 39-room home with 112 doors and more than 50 windows built in the 1930s by Chandler Werbe, a partner in Lynch Manufacturing. Werbe and his wife, Cleo, would have been Madison County’s equivalent of Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, and his American heiress wife, Cora Levinson, Jackson said.
Overlooking a bluff on the White River in Anderson, the 20,000-square-foot Colonial Revival home was built because Werbe did not believe there was a hotel suitable for the high-class European business leaders he invited to the area. Conceived as a “Virginia House” at the request of Werbe’s wife to remind her of her native Williamsburg, Virginia, the house was designed by the Indianapolis-based architectural firm of Burns & James so the back resembled Founding Father George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
Violet Crawley/Jane (Toner) Scott
Every community needs its grand dame of society, its dowager countess. Downton Abbey had Violet Crawley, played by Dame Maggie Smith. In Madison County, Jackson said, that person was Jane (Toner) Scott, owner of the Anderson Herald.
Educated at Tudor Hall in Indianapolis, she went on to study at Miss Bennett’s School in Millbrook, New York, and later at Indiana University, according to the Biographical History of Madison County, Indiana. After living with her husband, lawyer John E. Scott, and their three children in Indianapolis, she returned to Anderson in 1952. Active in the Madison County Women’s Republican Club, she also became involved in a variety of community groups, including Over the Teacups, Victoria Guild and Ladies of Kiwannis. Though she wrote “The Interim” column for the newspaper, no one knows whether she had Violet Crawley’s ascerbic wit.
Mrs. Patmore’s B & B/Anderson’s Grand Hotel
As in many communities, the best food is available at the local inn, such as the bed and breakfast in Haughton-le-Skerne bought by Downton Abbey’s longtime cook, Beryl Patmore.
Downton Abbey residents and visitors may have had the pleasure of tasting Mrs. Patmore’s scones and clotted cream at teatime or end a meal of filet mignon with foie gras and truffle sauce with raspberry meringue pudding. But in Madison County, Jackson said, visitors could partake in a nearly as grand Sunday dinner of mock turtle soup, roast Watertown goose, new asparagus on toast topped off with pineapple ice for dessert at the Grand Hotel in Anderson. Jackson said, unlike Mrs. Patmore’s B & B, there was no standout chef that he could discern at the Grand Hotel. And unlike Mrs. Patmore’s recipes, which have been collected into the "Official Downton Abbey Cookbook," scheduled for release on Tuesday, there doesn’t appear to be an equivalent for the menu at the Grand Hotel.
Isobel Crawley/Ella B. Kehrer
Followers of the "Downton Abbey" PBS series no doubt will recall the arrival of the unassuming Isobel Crawley, Baroness Merton, the daughter, sister and wife of doctors, who immersed herself in good deeds, including working as almoner for the less fortunate at Downton Cottage Hospital.
Anderson’s version, Jackson said, was Ella B. Kehrer, a tuberculosis survivor from Redkey, who is credited with saving 3,000 lives. Some may have fallen victim to the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, but many of those Kehrer helped were soldiers returning from World War I, who contracted tuberculosis in the trenches. She is the namesake for the tuberculosis hospital that once stood on the east end of Tenth Street in Anderson.
1911 Renault/DeTamble roadster
For much of the series, the aristocrats of Downton Abbey tooled around the British countryside in Lord Grantham’s 1911 Renault.
Over the years, 31 brands of automobile have been manufactured in Madison County, Jackson said. That means well-heeled Andersonians might have been seen driving about the Madison County countryside any of a number of different Brass Era automobiles, including the De Tamble Motors Co.’s two passenger Model G roadster. One of four models sold by the company, the 16-horsepower with oil side lamps, bulb horn and dual rear-mounted spare wheels was made in small numbers and priced at $1,000. Edward DeTamble’s company, established in Indianapolis before moving to Anderson, went out of business in 1913. For anyone who wants to own one, a gray DeTamble in Portugal is up for auction by Sotheby’s on Sept. 21 and is expected to fetch between $55,325 and $66,390.