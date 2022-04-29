Looks like it’ll be a cloudy weekend for the most part. High Friday will be 66; Saturday is 74 and Sunday 71. Precipitation is possible Friday and Sunday. Headed for outdoor events? You might grab that umbrella just in case.
MUSICAL FUNDRAISER is ‘one night only’
“One Night Only,” a fundraiser reunion show of Anderson High School Show Choir alumni, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at AHS. The fundraiser was started by Sophia Ventura and Connor Purciful, both AHS graduates and former Show Choir members. Proceeds will go to the current AHS Show Choir program, Vocal Elegance and Vocal Infusion. Admission is $5 at the door; donations also will be accepted. AHS is at 4610 S. Madison Ave. For more information, call 765-717-3655.
LAST CHANCE AT TREE SAPLINGS
Every year, the Anderson Parks Department offers free saplings for residents to plant in their yards. The final day of Arbor Day Tree Seedling giveaway day is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, April 29, at Citizens Plaza at Ninth and Main streets.
LARGE RUMMAGE AND PLANT SALE
New Horizons United Methodist Church will have its large rummage sale and plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday, April 29-30. Tools, household goods, books, records, collectibles, clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances and miscellaneous items will be sold. The plant sale will include vegetables, perennials and house plants. The sale will be in the church’s Family Life Center, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
fish fry will HELP 4-H HORSE & PONY
From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Madison County 4-H Horse & Pony Program will host a Dan’s Fish Fry at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria. Proceeds will benefit the Horse & Pony Program. Tickets are $10 for a meal. There will be carry-out, drive-through and all-you-can-eat dine-in service.
AU PRESENTS CHORALE UNION CONCERT
The Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance will present a Chorale Union Concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at York Performance Hall on University Boulevard on campus.