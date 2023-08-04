The weekend will be a good one as long as you can find shade and water.
The high on Friday will be 88 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Saturday’s high will be 87 with some sun in the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon; low will be 68.
Sunday will see thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusts and small hail are possible, with a 60% chance of rain.
Dane Clark next in concert lineup
Dane Clark is an Indiana native who has honed his instrumental (drums, bass, guitar and keyboards) and songwriting skills from an early age. He’ll be in town Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the next act in the Summer Concert Series at Dickmann Town Center stage. No admission charge. Bring lawn chairs.
Clark has recorded with the likes of John Prine, Steve Earle, Ian Hunter, Janis Ian, Carrie Newcomer, and the Bob and Tom Band. He has toured for more than 20 plus years as drummer for another Indiana musician, John Mellencamp.
Frog legs being served by legions
The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, and the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield, will be serving frog legs Friday evening. The Middletown legion will serve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or run out), and the Chesterfield legion gets underway at 5 p.m.
Jamboree starting in Markleville
The Markleville Jamboree kicks off on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Community Park.
Activities for the three-day event will include a chicken noodle dinner, antique tractor show, food vendors, cookie contest, All Star championship wrestling, the parade at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday; magic show, Hedgehog Hannah Animal Show at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and more.
Saturday night racing in Anderson
The Madison County 200 will feature late model sportsman, front wheel drives, thundercars and thunder roadsters Saturday evening at Anderson Speedway. Features start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12; and free for ages 5 and under.