Super chilly start to the weekend with the high Friday of only 18. Saturday will start a warming trend, reaching 41 with mostly sunshine. Higher wind gusts will be possible. On Sunday, temperatures will top out at 44 with mostly cloudy skies.
Alex Theatre shows ‘80 for Brady’
Though most reviews are not very favorable for the newly released “80 for Brady” movie, only garnering a half star out of four from Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy, it’s sure to bring a bevy of laughs with its all-star cast.
There are big names in it besides the recently retired Tom Brady, whom Kennedy advises to retire from filmmaking as well. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field are sure to keep the crowd entertained.
The Alex Theatre is showing it on both the small screen and its large screen. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the big screen. Online tickets only are available for the 1:30 p.m. Friday plus 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday showings on the small screen.
2-D Art Show at Gallery 119
The First Friday 2-D Art Show will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, by Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. with People’s Choice being named at 7:30 p.m.
The exhibit will run through March 1.
Jackson presents ‘First Sunday’
Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson will present “First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Union Township) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
ASO welcomes Andre Gaskins
The Anderson Symphony Orchestra and guest cellist Andre Gaskins will perform The Crouching Tiger Concerto for cello and chamber orchestra.
The concert work is based on Tan Dun’s Oscar-winning score for Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.