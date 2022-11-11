Tomorrow will the last day with nice temperatures reaching a high of 59 degrees. Saturday, it’s more like winter than spring temperatures with just a high of 41 and then 42 on Sunday. The extended forecast shows the highs each day in the 30s and 40s. Winter is attempting to start early.
Honor the veterans in your life
Anderson High School will host its annual Veterans Day convocation at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The event will be at the high school at 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Calling all Harry Potter fans
5’s Tap House at 1314 Broadway St., Anderson, will host a Harry Potter Trivia night on Friday. Take the day to reread the books or watch the movies. Trivia gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
‘The Crucible’ at The Alley Theatre
“The Crucible” will run through Sunday at The Alley Theatre in Alexandria. Friday and Saturday show times are 7:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. matinee Sunday. Set in the town of Salem, Massachusetts, in 1692, Arthur Miller’s classic tale of suspicion, hysteria, evil and truth is directed by Zarah Shejule. The theatre is at 923 Jackson St., Anderson.
Pendleton kicks off Christmas this weekend
On Saturday, Christmas in Pendleton will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pendleton Artists Gallery Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. Also on Saturday, Hometown Christmas in Falls Park runs from 6 to 11 p.m., with the three lighting at 6 p.m. on Falls Park Drive.
Annual bazaar hosted by Victoria Guild
Nutcracker Sweets, an annual bazaar hosted by the Victoria Guild of Ascension St. Vincent, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson. MOre than 20 vendors will offer holiday items. A special luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate to possibly win great prizes. The famous bake sale, Sugarplum Bakery, will also take place.