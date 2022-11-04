With higher than normal temperatures, the weekend looks pretty good. Friday’s high of 73 will include higher wind gusts possible but a low of only 53. Saturday there’s a 60% chance of rain as well as wind. Winds could gust to over 40 mph. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with a high of 69 and sunny skies.
Walk/run/jog event to aid scholarship
The Jog for Jeff 5k walk/run/jog takes place annually to raise money for the Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund. It will take place Saturday at Daleville High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Check-in and late registrations begin at 9 a.m., with the race getting underway at 10 a.m. The event is in memory of Jeff Roberts who died in 2011 before his senior year at DHS.
Coats for Caring will be Saturday
The 22nd annual Keith Trent’s Cats for Caring distribution is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.
Free winter coats, hats and gloves will be given to Madison County residents who need them, while supplies last.
Those attending must remain in their vehicles for the drive-through event. You must be present to get a coat.
School has crafts, pancake breakfast
Liberty Christian School’s Craft Fair and Pancake Breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school campus, 2025 Hillcrest Ave., Anderson.
Vendors will be selling handcrafted goods. Pancakes will be served for breakfast; a lunch option will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
‘Drowsy Chaperone’ to be at Mainstage
“The Drowsy Chaperone” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson. The show won five Tonys on Broadway.
The final performances of ’22 will be next weekend. Tickets are still available for the Jazz Age musical with one show-stopping song and dance number after another.