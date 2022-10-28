The Halloween weekend looks good on Saturday for all your favorite Halloween or fall activities as well as getting any outside work finished. The high will be 68. On Sunday, there’s a 60% chance of rain, with a high of 60.
Not too late to buy a great pumpkin
Still need to decorate your yard or having a Halloween party?
Liberty Christian School’s Pumpkin Patch will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Smith Family Farms in Pendleton will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Many, many other places still have quantity in stock as well.
‘Orient Express,’ murder in Elwood
The Duck Creek Center for the Arts will put its spin on Agatha Christie’s classic story, “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
The play follows a group of people who seem to be from totally different worlds but somehow seem to be connected. But by what? Murder. Tickets are $10 per person. This is Eric Bowman’s second time in the director’s chair.
Zola Crenshaw parade is Friday
The annual Zola Crenshaw Family and Friends Halloween Parade in Chesterfield will be start at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. It’ll kick off in Harvest parking lot.
There will be trick-or-treating at Millcreek Civic Center, and the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will serve a chili dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. in Memorial Hall.
Mrs. Crenshaw kept the parade going years ago after the Women’s Auxiliary started to fade out of planning the event. She died in 2017.
Fall Into Dance is on for weekend
Anderson University’s Fall Into Dance will be this Friday and Saturday in Reardon Auditorium on the AU campus. Performances times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for non-AU students, $10 for seniors and military, and $12 for adults.
On Sunday, a Choral Concert will be held at 5 p.m. in York Performance Hall as well.