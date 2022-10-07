Big temperature changes coming in the early part of the weekend. High just at 60, with the low hitting the freezing mark both Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday will slowly creep up to 67 and hover around the 40-degree mark Sunday night. Fall is definitely here. Great weather for high school football and getting the Halloween decorations out and displayed in your yard.
Summer concerts will end tonight
The Toy Factory Band out of Indianapolis will play the final concert in this year’s expanded Summer Concert Series. They will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets. Dress warmly, as temps will drop 10 degrees from starting time to close. Check out the song list on their website at https://toyfactorylive.com. You’ll see a lot of dance music to keep you up and moving.
Frog leg dinners at Middletown post
The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve up frog leg dinners from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday (or they run out). They will also have broasted cod. The legion is nonsmoking, so the entire family can enjoy eating there.
Benefit ride to aid Colton Shock’s kin
A benefit ride and dinner will be held Saturday by the Frankton American Legion Riders for the family of Colton Levi Dean Shock who passed away Sept. 18. Registration will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m. with kickstands up at noon leaving from Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton. Cost is $15 for a single rider and $10 for a passenger.
Pendleton Heights has drive-in movies
A double feature drive-in movie showing “Encanto” and “Grease” will be from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive, Pendleton. There will be food trucks and trunk or treat from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased from www.tickettailor.com/events/outfittersinc.