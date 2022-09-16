The weekend looks like it’s shaping up nicely for outdoor activities. Highs around 85 during the day and dropping to the 60s overnight.
Kenyon Midgets back at Anderson
Saturday night at Anderson Speedway is First Responders Night. Feature races will be a CRA Street Stock 75, CRA Late Model Sportsman, Kenyon Midgets and Compact Touring Series 150. Racing gets underway at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Children under 5 are free.
Frankton Heritage Days start Friday
The weekend festival starts Friday with a townwide rummage sale, golf cart poker run, chicken noodle dinner, rides and games, magic show and Friday family movie night. Saturday includes a parade starting at 10 a.m., a tractor pull plus a hog roast from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New this year are axe throwing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, a car show, Josh & Kaitlyn, Crossroads Band and fireworks at dusk.
The final day, Sunday, will include helicopter rides, children’s games, pie-eating contest, wood-carving auction and more.
Spirit Fest marks 20th gathering
Camp Chesterfield will host the Mind Body Spirit Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The grounds, at 50 Lincoln Drive, Chesterfield, will be filled with people eager to visit their favorite reader, body worker, vendor and more.
This year’s event will be entirely outdoors. Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Middletown Fall fest begins Saturday
A Lions Club breakfast gets the Funfest underway at 6 a.m. Saturday. Activities include a Shenandoah alumni family picnic, Stuart Troxel art show, Fire Department fish fry and a reunion of the decades concert that starts at 2:30 and runs until 11 p.m. with Greg Rhoades, John Frees, The Protest, Boggy Branch Band and headliner Flynnville Train (pictured). Tickets available at the gate.
On Sunday, there will be a car show with bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. The festival is at 755 Locust St.
More information at Middletown Fall Fun Festival on Facebook.