A pleasant weekend on tap with the high around 72. Getting cooler in the evening, ending with a low of 43 Sunday night. Saturday winds will be 10 to 20 mph, but no rain is expected over the weekend. Fall is definitely here with the night-time lows and warming nicely during the day.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to play
Tusk, which calls itself the World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Tusk will take its audience on a sweet ride down memory lane. Band members will replicate the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster or the theater box office.
Fall Frenzy, parade is set for Saturday
Daleville will host its fifth annual Fall Frenzy and Parade on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m., starting at Davis Drive, going down Walnut Street and ending at Daleville Town Hall. Around 11:30 a.m., there will be a touch-a-truck, character meet-n-greets, free pumpkin patch for the first several hundred kids (with pumpkin decorating), DJ music, bounce house, trunk-and-treat and much more. Town rummages are being brought back as well as a chili cookoff.
Remember doing the Time Warp?
The eighth annual showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be Saturday in the auditorium of Cornerstone Center for the Arts in downtown Muncie. Touted as one of the oddest, most off-the-wall cult films ever made, this rock ‘n’ roll science fiction horror satire is a true favorite midnight show. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.
Alex Eagles host car and bike show
If you’re a car or bike enthusiast, this is for you. The Alexandria Eagles will host a car and bike show beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday in the group’s Aerie # 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria. Proceeds will benefit Alternatives Inc.