Friday looks to be the best weather day for the weekend, with sun and a high of 83. Saturday, the skies will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High will be 82. Sunday finds it wet early in the day and then a chance of scattered thunderstorms developing later. Chance of rain is 50%. High of 76.
The Doo set to rock downtown Anderson
Getting down to the last couple of concerts in the Summer Concert Series. The Doo is a high energy dance band from Indianapolis. Plan to hear some disco, Motown, retro, ’80s, ’90s and classical rock as well as current top 40 hits starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Clean off those dancin’ shoes and sit back and enjoy the show, at Dickmann Park in Anderson Town Center.
‘Nightfall’ at Mainstage Theatre
“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” will be performed the next two weekends at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St. Enjoy a theatrical adaptation of four Poe tales: “The Raven,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10.
Next weekend, the show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17. The Sunday matinee will be at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are still available by calling the box office at 765-644-5111.
Powwow to be in Alexandria this year
Due to construction around Athletic Park in Anderson, the Andersontown Powwow will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Beulah Park in Alexandria. This two-day family fun event showcases Native American culture through dance, music, storytelling and Native-inspired art activities.
Tickets are available at the event. Admission is $7 for those 9 and over. Kids 8 and under are free. Schedule of events, directions, maps, vendor apps and more at www.andersontownpowwow.org.
Benefit dinner set to help Bev Gabbard
There will be a benefit dinner for Bev Gabbard, a longtime waitress at The Toast, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Gabbard has undergone cancer treatment and is currently in remission. Proceeds will go to her and her husband.
The dinner will be at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children.