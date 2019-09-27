Your Weekend
A hot weekend (Maybe the last one of the year?) will bring football, a symphony performance and — Mamma Mia! — so much more to the Madison County area this weekend.
Pigskin fun
High school football is teed up for Friday night under the lights at the following local venues:
• Elwood at Alexandria
• Blackford at Madison-Grant
• Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon
• Hagerstown at Shenandoah
• Eastbrook at Frankton
For a full listing of Friday’s games involving Madison County area teams, see Page B4.
Rising star
Hailed as a charismatic rising star with “an exceptional ability to connect with an audience combined with an easy virtuosity,” American pianist Sean Chen joins the Anderson Symphony Orchestra as it opens its 52nd season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson.
Chen is the winner of the 2013 American Pianists Awards and third-prize winner at the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
Visit andersonsymphony.org to buy tickets.
On the Mainstage
If you love the music of ABBA, Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre’s “Mamma Mia!” is a must-see production.
More than two dozen ABBA songs — including the iconic “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All” — tell the story of single mother Donna (Grace Sell), who owns a tavern in the Greek Isles. She is preparing for her daughter Sophie‘s (Julia Beeler) wedding to Sky (Chris Kollars). Donna has invited her longtime best friends, multi-divorced Tanya (Jill O’Malia) and no-nonsense Rosie (Georgeanna Teipen), to the event.
Come see where the storyline, music and dancing leads at Mainstage on Friday or Saturday. (Performances are set for Oct. 4-6, as well.)
All performances are at 7:30 p.m., except Oct. 6, which is a 3:30 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling the theater at 765-644-5111 or visiting mainstagetheatre.org.
Other options
More fun stuff to do Saturday:
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Archaeology Weekend Family Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mounds State Park.
• “Tennessee Playboy,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd., Anderson University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.