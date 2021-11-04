ANDERSON, Ind. — During his nearly 20 years in the logistics industry, Matt Barnard can recall only one other time when the process of getting goods from manufacturers to store shelves was as disjointed as it is currently: the Great Recession of 2007-08.
“A lot of trucking companies went out of business then,” said Barnard, a freight broker and agent who owns Barnard Logistics in Anderson. “A lot of the bigger companies now are having delays in transit times due to the lack of drivers or just employees.”
Barnard said some merchandise that previously shipped in three or four days now can take up to a week and a half to reach its destination.
Shortages of critical manufacturing components — such as semiconductors used in computer chips installed in new automobiles — began to crimp the global supply chain even before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March 2020.
Although demand for products across nearly all sectors cratered as lockdowns increased, companies were slow to respond when, later that summer, consumers began to flood online retailers with orders for everything from food to electronics.
Some analysts believe that has created an opening for small local retailers with both brick-and-mortar and online presences.
"This is a big opportunity to leverage their stores for in-store pickup and ship from store locally, and in a way compete with a strength they have over the large online-only retailers and marketplaces," said Brian Walker, chief strategy officer at Bloomreach, a digital experience platform that works with dozens of e-commerce vendors.
With pandemic-induced layoffs driving a protracted shortage of workers in the logistics industry, restarting the global supply chain has proved to be a daunting task.
“Nearly every phase of the supply chain has been affected by the labor shortage,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce in Anderson.
“Shipping containers are waiting at the ports, and it’s not just because of a lack of dock workers. It’s truck drivers, forklift operators, warehouse workers and store stock room staff. All of these pieces work in harmony and if one cog in that wheel isn't working, it can create ripples up and down the supply chain.”
A prime example is the chip shortage, which many analysts say will get worse before it gets better. The lack of semiconductor chips, which enable such amenities as Bluetooth integration and heads-up displays, means fewer automobiles are being made — which means the need for parts hauled by freight companies has declined.
John Paugh, chairman of Anderson-based Carter Logistics, said his trucking company has clients whose new car production has plunged by as much as 60% in the past year.
“We’ve been told the chip shortage is going to be cured by this November, and we’ve heard others that say it’s going to continue through 2022,” Paugh said. “I hope the first one is the correct answer.”
Companies like Carter and Barnard, with their dependence on open-road truck drivers, have seemingly been hit harder by the labor shortage. The American Trucking Association estimates the industry is currently short by some 80,000 drivers, and many more are approaching retirement age.
“Let’s face it, (driving a truck) means a lot of long nights, weekends, lack of family time,” Barnard said. “In the 1980s and ‘90s there was a shortage of engineers, and then you saw a lot of people going to engineering school, so they were eventually able to get some of those jobs back.
"I think the same thing is going to happen in the trucking industry, but it’s going to take some time.”
Operating in an environment with so much uncertainty has been challenging, Paugh added, but he noted that the vast majority of his firm’s clients understand the difficulties.
“I don’t think it’s any secret there’s a shortage of labor in almost every business,” he said. “It’s difficult, but we seem to be doing OK.”
