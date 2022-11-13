AHS Basketball

Fans of the Anderson Indians cheer for the team during player introductions on March 5 before the sectional championship game against Mount Vernon.

 David Humphrey | For The Herald Bulletin

November 18

Girls Basketball

Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Elwood at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

November 19

Girls Basketball

Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Pike, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Elwood, 8 p.m.

November 21

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Cowan, 7 p.m.

November 22

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

North Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

November 23

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

November 25

Boys Basketball

Lapel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.

November 26

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian at Loogootee Invitational

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kokomo at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Alexandria, 2 p.m.

November 28

Girls Basketball

Centerville at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.

November 29

Boys Basketball

Yorktown at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Phalen, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

November 30

Boys Basketball

Lapel at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

December 1

Girls Basketball

University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

December 2

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

University at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

December 3

Boys Basketball

Fort Wayne North Side at Liberty Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Anderson at Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.

Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

December 6

Boys Basketball

Blackford at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Eastern, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

December 7

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Union at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

December 8

Girls Basketball

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

December 9

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 pm.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Tri at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 6 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

December 10

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Providence Cristo Rey at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, noon

Anderson Prep at Cowan, 12:30 p.m.

Tipton at Lapel, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 6 p.m.

December 12

Girls Basketball

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

December 13

Boys Basketball

Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

December 15

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

December 16

Boys Basketball

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Blackford at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

December 17

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pike, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

December 20

Boys Basketball

Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Delta at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

December 21

Boys Basketball

Elwood at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Eastbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Tipton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

December 22

Boys Basketball

Falkville (Ala.) at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Phalen at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

December 23

Boys Basketball

Frankton at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

December 27

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Alexandria Tiger Classic, 10 a.m.

Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.

Lapel at Northeastern Tournament, 6 p.m.

Tri at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New Castle at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

December 28

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Northeastern Tournament, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.

Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.

Elwood at Daleville, 7 p.m.

December 29

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.

December 30

Boys Basketball

Frankton at Eastern, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

January 2

Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah at Union, 6:30 p.m.

January 3

Girls Basketball

Daleville at Southern Wells, 6:30 p.m.

January 4

Boys Basketball Madison County Semifinals

Girls Basketball

Tipton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

January 5

Boys Basketball

Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Delta at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball Madison County Semifinals

January 6

Boys Basketball Madison County Finals

Boys Basketball

Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

January 7

Boys Basketball

Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.

Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball Madison County Finals

January 10

Girls Basketball

Blackford at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

January 11

Boys Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

January 12

Girls Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

January 13

Boys Basketball

Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 730 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 p.m.

Delaware County Tournament

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

January 14

Boys Basketball

Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware County Tournament

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep vs. PAAC Crossover game, noon

Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware County Tournament

January 17

Boys Basketball

Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

January 18

Boys Basketball

Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

January 19

Girls Basketball

Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Wes-Del at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

January 20

Boys Basketball

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Winchester, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Blackford at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

Phalen at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

January 21

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Maconaquah, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Logansport at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Tri at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

January 23

Girls Basketball

North Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

January 24

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Indiana Math & Science, 6 p.m.

Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Warren Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

January 25

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

January 26

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

January 27

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Daleville at Union, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 6 p.m.

January 28

Boys Basketball

International at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

February 2

Boys Basketball

Shenandoah at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7:30 pm.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

February 4

Boys Basketball

Seton Catholic at Daleville, 2:30 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.

February 7

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Noblesville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

February 10

Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Logansport, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Union City, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

February 11

Boys Basketball

Muncie Central at Anderson, 2:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC crossover (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

Daleville at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

February 14

Boys Basketball

Cowan at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

February 15

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian at Thrival Academy, 7:30 p.m.

February 17

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Kokomo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Waldron at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

February 18

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

February 21

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

February 22

Boys Basketball

Elwood at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

February 23

Boys Basketball

Lapel at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

February 24

Boys Basketball

Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

