November 18
Girls Basketball
Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Elwood at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
November 19
Girls Basketball
Wapahani at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Elwood, 8 p.m.
November 21
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Cowan, 7 p.m.
November 22
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
North Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
November 23
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
November 25
Boys Basketball
Lapel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
November 26
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian at Loogootee Invitational
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kokomo at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Alexandria, 2 p.m.
November 28
Girls Basketball
Centerville at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
November 29
Boys Basketball
Yorktown at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Phalen, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
November 30
Boys Basketball
Lapel at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
December 1
Girls Basketball
University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
December 2
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
University at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
December 3
Boys Basketball
Fort Wayne North Side at Liberty Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Anderson at Harrison, 2:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.
Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
December 6
Boys Basketball
Blackford at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Eastern, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
December 7
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Union at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
December 8
Girls Basketball
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
December 9
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 pm.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 6 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.
December 10
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Providence Cristo Rey at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, noon
Anderson Prep at Cowan, 12:30 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 6 p.m.
December 12
Girls Basketball
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
December 13
Boys Basketball
Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
December 15
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
December 16
Boys Basketball
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Blackford at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
December 17
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Central at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
December 20
Boys Basketball
Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Delta at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
December 21
Boys Basketball
Elwood at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Eastbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Tipton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
December 22
Boys Basketball
Falkville (Ala.) at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Phalen at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
December 23
Boys Basketball
Frankton at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
December 27
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Alexandria Tiger Classic, 10 a.m.
Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Northeastern Tournament, 6 p.m.
Tri at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New Castle at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
December 28
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Northeastern Tournament, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.
Elwood at Daleville, 7 p.m.
December 29
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.
December 30
Boys Basketball
Frankton at Eastern, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
January 2
Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah at Union, 6:30 p.m.
January 3
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Southern Wells, 6:30 p.m.
January 4
Boys Basketball Madison County Semifinals
Girls Basketball
Tipton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
January 5
Boys Basketball
Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Delta at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball Madison County Semifinals
January 6
Boys Basketball Madison County Finals
Boys Basketball
Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
January 7
Boys Basketball
Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.
Henry County Tournament at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball Madison County Finals
January 10
Girls Basketball
Blackford at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
January 11
Boys Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
January 12
Girls Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
January 13
Boys Basketball
Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 730 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 p.m.
Delaware County Tournament
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
January 14
Boys Basketball
Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware County Tournament
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep vs. PAAC Crossover game, noon
Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware County Tournament
January 17
Boys Basketball
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
January 18
Boys Basketball
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
January 19
Girls Basketball
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
January 20
Boys Basketball
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Winchester, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Blackford at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.
Phalen at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.
January 21
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Maconaquah, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Logansport at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Tri at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
January 23
Girls Basketball
North Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
January 24
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Indiana Math & Science, 6 p.m.
Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Warren Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
January 25
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
January 26
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
January 27
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Union, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 6 p.m.
January 28
Boys Basketball
International at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
February 2
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7:30 pm.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
February 4
Boys Basketball
Seton Catholic at Daleville, 2:30 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.
February 7
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Noblesville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
February 10
Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Logansport, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Union City, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
February 11
Boys Basketball
Muncie Central at Anderson, 2:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC crossover (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
Daleville at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
February 14
Boys Basketball
Cowan at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
February 15
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian at Thrival Academy, 7:30 p.m.
February 17
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Waldron at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
February 18
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
February 21
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
February 22
Boys Basketball
Elwood at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
February 23
Boys Basketball
Lapel at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
February 24
Boys Basketball
Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.