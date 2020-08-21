Anderson native Donnie Streaty IP, 47, thought his days as a rapper were over in April when he was contacted by his cousin Sean Streaty in Danville, Illinois, telling him he had to write a song about the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'd been writing raps for a long time. I had retired from doing it and then the coronavirus came,” Donnie Streaty said. “My cousin said, ‘You got to write this. There’s no song out about it. The people need to have a song about it.’”
The result was “Through My Eyes,” his view of the human experience as the effects of the pandemic took hold of the nation.
“I didn’t want to be too political with it,” he said.
The song and its accompanying video dedicated to his father, Donald Streaty Sr., who died in April in a nursing home, though not directly of the novel coronavirus, had unexpected, far-reaching effects, he said.
“It’s definitely a positive song," he said. "It touched so many people from around the world. I was always about positive hip-hop, always rapping about a change, connecting words that would amaze people.”
The video, Streaty said, has been viewed as far away as Italy and Africa.
Most recently, he said, the video led to an invitation to be featured in a video by national recording star Debreion DaFirst. That video, “The World I Live In,” is expected to be released Sunday.
“I’m the first rap artist from Anderson, Indiana, to be featured on a national recording artist’s song,” he said.
