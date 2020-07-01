• David McAtee was shot to death in early June by a Kentucky National Guardsman as the military assisted police with enforcing a curfew in Louisville. Scott Underwood’s column Monday incorrectly stated that McAtee was shot by police.
Correction: July 2
The Herald Bulletin corrects its errors promptly on Page A2.
Call 765-640-4800 or email newsroom@heraldbulletin.com
to bring mistakes to our attention.
