• A story in Thursday’s edition regarding Alice Flowers, a Madison County sheriff hopeful who was removed from the ballot, contained a photo of a different person with the same name.
Correction: March 3
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Former girls basketball coach gets 66 years in prison for rape of a minor
- Former Madison County sheriff candidate held in contempt of court
- Alex emergency order lifted following scrap yard fire
- Anderson boy, 12, shot during family dispute
- Former Madison County sheriff candidate gets 72 hours in jail for contempt of court
- Elwood police quickly arrest robbery suspect
- Eagles pride on display in state championship loss
- Editorial: Parts of Build Back Better might get through Senate
- Madison County sheriff hopeful removed from GOP primary
- Matthews love of library and Newfields brings monetary gifts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.