Nancy McCafferty was incorrectly named as co-owner of Seasons of the Heart Gift Shoppe in a recent article. McCafferty retired from the business in 2021 after co-owning it for 34 years. Kathy Flemming now co-owns the business with Gloria Dunaway-Harlett.
Correction: March 8
