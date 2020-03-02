Indiana Sen. Karen Tallian, Ogden Dunes, is a Democrat. An article published Monday about the possibility of decriminalizing marijuana misidentified her political party.
Correction on Tallian party
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Maleah Stringer column: Pets are not toys for children
- Man wanted on felony charges accused of domestic battery
- Testing reveals cause of death for two men found dead in garage
- Courtroom outburst at sentencing results in additional jail time
- Alexandria man, considered armed, wanted by police after felony convictions
- Frankton restaurant must resolve issue with state
- Three Madison County Jail officers hurt attempting to restrain inmate
- Widow seeks legislation for families of those killed in the line of duty
- Technology transports Lapel students to Auschwitz
- Scott Underwood column: Lauren's question -- 'Will dying change my faith in God?'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.