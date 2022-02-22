• The first name of Hannah Gross was misspelled in an article published Saturday about the varsity esports team at Anderson University.
Correction
The Herald Bulletin corrects its errors promptly on Page A2. Call 765-640-4800 or email newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
