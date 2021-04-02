• In Thursday’s Community briefs, the free bird walk planned by the Audubon Society was last Saturday, March 27. The next one will be Saturday, April 24.

• The egg hunt giveaway at Main Street Church of God was Sunday, March 28.

The Herald Bulletin corrects its errors promptly on Page A2. Call 765-640-4800 or email newsroom@heraldbulletin.com to bring mistakes to our attention.

