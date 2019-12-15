ANDERSON – Construction on a 130-unit assisted living facility will begin in early 2020 with approval for a $24 million tax exempt bond.
The Anderson City Council approved on Thursday the $24 million bond for the Sweet Galilee housing project to the west of the Wigwam.
The city had to approve the bond issue, which is being sought by BWI, but Anderson’s credit rating is not impacted and the city is not responsible for any of the payments.
Dave Umpleby, bond counsel for the project, said the request for the tax exempt bonds is the same as before concerning the project, but that there was a change in the financing.
“We have restructured the financing,” he said.
Umpleby said as first proposed a single bank was prepared to purchase the bond, but it will now be sold to more than one investor.
He said the amount of the bond was increased from $21 million to $24 million to combine both the long and short term debt on the project.
Marghan Hobbs, project manager for BWI, said construction will start in the first quarter of next year with a planned opening in early 2021.
She previously said the facility is needed in Anderson because of the aging population.
The total project costs are estimated at $23.5 million and construction costs are expected to be $17 million.
BWI is planning to construct 130 apartment units with a portion of the monthly rent paid through Medicaid waivers approved by Indiana, reducing the monthly cost to $646 for a studio apartment and $1,283 for a one-bedroom unit.
BWI has been approved for 4% low-income housing tax credits.
The facility will employ as many as 65 people full time, Hobbs said previously.
There will be 45 studio units of 356 square feet and 85 one-bedroom apartments of 510 square feet in the four story facility. Each unit will have a kitchenette, individual heating and air conditioning, an emergency alert system and bathrooms with grab bars and showers.
There will be nurses on staff and the facility will include a fitness center, therapy rooms, theater and game room.
The residents will be provided with three meals a day.
The facility will include housekeeping and laundry services, assistance with medication, exercise area, library, entertainment center, transportation and a beauty/barber salon.
Sweet Galilee is a companion project to the Fieldhouse Apartments that BWI opened last January to provide low income housing to people who were homeless.
The $12.2 million project created 44 apartments that come completely furnished including all appliances and a washer and dryer.
Aspire of Indiana has a full-time person at the apartments to assist with medical care needs, behavioral health, employment opportunities and to connect residents with community services.
