ANDERSON – The ongoing saga of a local business owner's efforts to rezone property for a repossession lot took another turn this week.
Since last March, Jonny Jones has been attempting to rezone property on the northeast corner of East 34th Street and East Lynn Street.
The rezoning was returned by the Anderson City Council to the Plan Commission in November for further consideration.
In December, the Plan Commission reversed an earlier vote to approve the rezoning and denied it by a vote of 6-1.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved the rezoning request with only Councilman Rick Muir casting a no vote.
Final consideration will be given to the rezoning ordinance in February with councilmen Ollie H. Dixon and Joe Newman indicating their votes might change.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Jones has put a lot of effort into improving the property.
He said Jones intends to have outside storage on the property, build a fence around the property and put a roof on an abandoned garage.
Councilman Don Lynch, who represents residents in the area, said they are in support of the rezoning.
David Eicks, a member of the Plan Commission, said the previous business was closed because of outside storage on the property.
“I believe that’s not the best use of the property,” he said.
At the November council meeting, city officials indicated investors are interested in developing the surrounding vacant property to the east and south.
They contend a repossession lot in the area would negatively impact a potential development.
“We were told the area was being considered for a project,” Councilman Jon Bell said. “We don’t know what it is.”
Bell said if the development takes place, Jones might be willing to sell the property in the future.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved the rezoning of the former Ponderosa Steakhouse on Scatterfield Road for a liquor store.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said rezoning has to get final approval from the City Council and the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals has to grant a special exception.
The location is the former site of the Great Wall Chinese restaurant and, until earlier this year, the Ponderosa.
David Hartley of Indiana Liquor Group LLC previously said the company plans to close the Save On Liquor store at 53rd Street and Columbus Avenue and eventually sell the property.
He said Indiana Liquor expects to invest approximately $300,000 in the Scatterfield building to open Noble Wines & Spirits in April.
Hartley said the store will be a new concept focusing on fine wines, specialty beer and liquor.
The company operates seven locations in Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.