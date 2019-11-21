I know there are a lot of good basketball fans in Madison County.
I see them in the high school gyms when I cover the games each week. But I need to see more of them at Anderson University basketball games.
While covering the Ravens men’s team Wednesday night, it occurred to me that this has to be a first for the program and possibly for most basketball programs in the state.
AU has a player from three different high schools whose teams won state championships. Of course, the three are Maurice Knight of Frankton, Ronny Williams of Liberty Christian and Austin Lyons of Lapel.
Each of those players brought great pride and satisfaction to the fans of those schools during their careers. I know a lot of fans paid tribute to them with applause and with money spent for tickets to those games.
But have those three fan bases forgotten those players just because they went off to college?
I am not saying the fans should go to Ravens games with the same loyalty they showed toward their high schools. Yet many of the AU home games are held at times when the high schools are idle. If more fans from thee high schools would attend, I know the entire team would appreciate the support.
Anderson University students have been traditionally reluctant to attend their college’s athletic events. So, there are plenty of good seats available for those games.
I had a chance to speak with Lyons after Wednesday’s game. Unfortunately, the 7:30 p.m. start and the deadline for the game story didn’t allow me to speak with all three of the locals on the men’s team.
“We are just like a big family here,” said Lyons. “With Mo and Ronny and I, we benefit from the high school experiences. Out here we don’t really feel like there’s pressure because of that.”
Lyons has seen both Knight and Williams from two perspectives.
“Ronny is the fastest player I have seen,” said Lyons. “With Mo, I know he comes from our (Lapel’s) big rival, but that doesn’t matter now. He’s one of the best players I ever played against and now one of the best I’ve ever played with.”
The team is exciting. The players are still relatively young and maturing. They still have some issues keeping opponents in front of them and their size will make rebounding a challenge they may have to fight against all season.
Not all of the area talent is found on the men’s side of the equation.
The Raven women have started their season and there are some players on that roster whose high schools roots are nearby. Alli Aiman is a sophomore from Alexandria, Niyah Loomis is a freshman from Pendleton Heights and Hannah Hawkins is a junior from Madison-Grant.
In all, that makes six of our 11 area schools represented on the two squads combined.
I know that next week is a busy one given that Thanksgiving is on Thursday, but I encourage our prep basketball fans to check the schedules and mark off a couple of dates to go see AU play soon.
