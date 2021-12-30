ANDERSON — The Madison County court system is using technology to make it easier for local residents to appear in court.
Through a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Supreme Court, the court system, with assistance from the Madison County IT department, has placed several display boards throughout the Madison County Government Center.
The state grant also paid for new security windows at the six local courts that include microphones to converse with court employees.
The technology being used is similar to the displays that travelers see at airports listing arriving and departing flights.
In the lobby area of the courthouse are several message boards listing a person’s name, case number, court where a case is filed and time for hearings.
Outside of each of the five courtrooms is a display board with specific case information to that court, and the judges have the ability to post messages.
The idea started when Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley viewed a similar system in Allen County, and Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper brought the 21st Century technology to Madison County.
“The Supreme Court has a court improvement grant project, and we applied for it with this in mind,” Hopper said.
“The IT department worked with the courts to bring this online here,” he said. “It’s similar software to what is used in airports across the country.’
Hopper said what Madison County has that is similar to airports is a lot of people that have to get somewhere quickly.
“That’s the idea behind this,” he said. “They can come in, find their name and case number and the start time and court.
“We are continuing to look for ways to increase our efficiencies,” Hopper said. “Instead of having to go to the information desk they can find their case and where they’re supposed to be.”
He said the signs can be converted into a message board to convey information.
Hopper said what was important was that the system didn’t require additional resources to manage.
“All the data on display was entered into another program for another purpose,” he said. “This is all pulled from the court data entry system.”
Hopper said the digital wayfinding signs was an important topic for all of the judges.
Dudley said it’s an excellent idea.
“The government center is not the easiest place to navigate so anything we can do to help the people that use our services to get where they need to be on time,” he said. “This will help.”
The Indiana Supreme Court also believe that it’s important that people get easy directions in the courthouse, Dudley said.
“Someone might know where they need to be, but when they get to the courthouse might not know where to go in the building,” he said. “It tells them the right floor and courtroom to go to.”
Dudley said all the judges wanted to upgrade the signage and Hopper took the lead on this particular system and vendor.
