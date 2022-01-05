ANDERSON – Madison County is expected to receive 40% of the $7.1 million in READI grant funding.
Last month Gov. Eric Holcomb announced how the state was distributing $500 million to 17 regions for economic development projects.
Madison County was included in the region with Marion and Hamilton counties and the towns of McCordsville and Zionsville.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. awarded the region $20 million of the $49.9 million that was requested.
Madison County had requested $7.1 million in grant funding for three projects which included Athletic Park in Anderson, construction of a spec building in Elwood and new town hall in Summitville and the purchase of the former Anderson University building at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Each project required matching funds at the local level.
Clay Whitson, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday the regional team has decided to provide 40% funding for all the projects.
Madison County will receive $2,860,000 for the projects.
“We’re awaiting IEDC approval,” Whitson said. “Everyone on the regional team agreed that all the projects should receive some funding.”
He said the only change for Madison County might mean not being able to add education programs as part of the Flagship Enterprise project.
“Those funds will be distributed to the other projects,” Whitson said.
Rob Sparks, with the Corporation for Economic Development, said local officials are anticipating 40% of the funding.
He said there is a meeting with the IEDC on Jan. 14.
“It has been a collaborative effort,” Sparks said. “The regional team agreed that the funds should be distributed on an equal basis.
“This is good for Madison County,” he said. “We built long lasting partnerships with the other regional members.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the state has left it up to the region on how to distribute the available funding.
"Dividing the funding equally seemed like the fair way," he said.
Anderson requested $4.2 million toward the estimated cost of $22.5 million to eliminate two combined sewer overflows into the White River and to construct a Riverside Amphitheater and Splash Park on the 33-acre Athletic Park site.
At the 40% funding level, Anderson could receive $1.68 million.
Broderick said he was moving forward with the Athletic Park proposal because the Anderson Redevelopment Commission committed funding to the project.
Elwood, Summitville and Madison County requested $1.2 million toward the project cost of $6 million to construct a 60,000 square foot spec building and funding for a Summitville town hall and business space.
