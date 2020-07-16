ANDERSON — Sometime within the next month, county elected officials and department heads will get a recommendation on the proposed 2021 budget.
The Madison County Council will conduct the annual budget workshop on Aug. 11 when council members review and establish operating budgets for the next year.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said an additional $6.6 million in property taxes were collected during the coronavirus pandemic grace period.
Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the time to pay the spring installment of property taxes from May 10 to July 10.
Gardner said there will be an additional distribution to local taxing units this week.
He said Wednesday the county’s general fund will receive an additional $810,000.
Currently, the county’s general fund operating balance is $7.9 million and $196,954 is available in the Public Safety fund.
Councilman Anthony Emery asked about the reduction in revenues the county is receiving as a result of the pandemic.
He said Indiana has already announced there will be a 15% reduction in budgets.
Gardner said his office has been close on revenue projections for the county.
“All other revenues, except for property taxes, are down,” he said.
The Auditor’s office is working on a recommendation for departmental budgets in 2021.
This year, the county started the year with a general fund operating budget of $37.9 million.
During the budget hearings last year, the council required all county offices to make a 1% reduction in their budgets on top of the requirement to hold spending at the 2019 levels.
County employees last year received a 1% pay increase.
COVID expenses
The council approved a $12,480 request from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Mellinger said the funding is needed at the request of the judges to have two part-time security officers at the west entrance to the Madison County Government Center.
With the judicial system planning to restart jury trials in August, Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims said jury selection and the trials will probably take place at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Mellinger said there will be additional security costs for the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Sims said the court system will be making a request for additional funding in September.
“We don’t have space in this building for jury selection,” she said. “There could be 100 people called at a time for jury duty and social distancing can’t be maintained.”
Sims and Mellinger said the county can seek reimbursement for the additional coronavirus related costs from the federal government.
