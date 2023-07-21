ALEXANDRIA — Crowds were small at Beulah Park on Friday morning, but a quiet day didn't keep any excitement at bay as multiple 4-Hers showed horses and llamas.
The day began with the Horse and Pony Show as part of the Madison County 4-H Fair. During the show, a horse broke loose and started running toward the parked horse trailers.
"Loose horse," someone shouted as attempts were made to corral the animal.
Before the show, roughly 85 4-Hers and their families scurried about making last-minute preparations.
Those present might have seen a horse being brushed near the back edge of a fence. Star, the horse, was slated to be shown by Emily Van Ness.
The duo participated in the Class 2 Senior Western Showmanship competition.
Per the competition, horses perform various movements in front of a judge. The exhibitor is scored on how well they handle the animal.
Van Ness and Star took sixth in their class.
Optimal performance no doubt requires trust fostered through regular bonding.
Van Ness said she's known 17-year-old Sky nearly all her life.
Van Ness enjoys working with Sky, saying any time she gets to spend with her is a joy.
Also competing was Faith Meyers, whose cowgirl attire shimmered in the morning sunlight.
Meyers and a horse named Moxie dazzled the judges, resulting in a first-place award.
Horses weren't the only ones being shown. Inside the Show Arena, where a bustling livestock show took place the day before, was the Llama and Alpaca Show.
Friday's show was the "fun show," with no actual scores given.
In the spirit of having fun, llamas participated in activities such as relays, llama leaps and several others.
Some llamas were all in; others perhaps would rather have stayed at home. Miracle, a tiny llama handled by Riley Porter, refused to participate unless prodded along.
These "tasks," though fun, are just some of the things llamas can do. Their unique abilities were attributed to their ample intelligence.
"You can train them like a dog," said Amanda Prince, superintendent of the 4-H Llama Club. "You can train them to jump through hoops, walk over bridges and go through tunnels."
Prince and her llama crew will be showing for real on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Show Arena.