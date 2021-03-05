ANDERSON — Madison County has hired a new law firm to represent it in the redistricting lawsuit.
Last month, Commissioners John Richwine and Darlene Likens voted to terminate the representation for the county by the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans.
Attorneys Ted Nolting and Kevin Koons with the Indianapolis law firm of Kroger, Gardis & Regas have entered their appearance on behalf of Madison County.
Nolting has been the attorney for the Madison County Council for the past two years.
The expected final hearing in the case is to determine how much in legal costs are owed by the two plaintiffs in the case, Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens.
That hearing has been continued from March 17 to May 19 by Hamilton County Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati.
Wes Likens and Sipe filed the lawsuit over the change in the boundaries of the three Commissioner districts for the 2020 election.
Madison County, through former attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to approximately $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action and the subsequent appeals.
The lawsuit sought to deny new district boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which were based on population in the districts.
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Casati wrote in an earlier court ruling.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
