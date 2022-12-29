Should Hoosier dog owners know if the breed of their pet makes it more likely to be aggressive?
That’s the question at the heart of a court case that could substantially change how dog owners are held liable if their pet attacks another person.
The case stems from an incident in 2020 in which Damon Daniels, a delivery driver for FedEx, was dropping off a package at a remote 16-acre homestead in Franklin County. When he neared the house, he saw a 140-pound Great Dane lying there.
He honked a few times to get the attention of homeowner Lisa Drake, asking if the dog named Max was “okay.” Drake gave him a thumbs up, according to court records.
But as Daniels approached Drake and Max with the package, the 2-year-old canine barked – and then bit the FedEx driver like a “clamp” on his abdomen.
The bite left three puncture wounds and a one-centimeter laceration to his abdominal wall, as well as deep bruising and substantial swelling. Daniels ended up spending the night in the hospital so doctors could treat his injures.
About a month later, Daniels filed a complaint against Drake and her husband, Jeffery, seeking damages related to the dog bite. A Franklin County judge quickly issued summary judgement in the case ruling the Drakes were not liable for the incident.
That’s because Indiana’s common law presumes that “all dogs, regardless of breed or size, are . . . harmless, domestic animals” unless proven otherwise.
The law says dog owners are off the hook for a first-time, unprovoked attack unless the injured can prove one of two things: the owner knew, or should have known, that their dog had dangerous propensities; or knew, or should know, whether the breed to which the dog belongs has natural, dangerous tendencies.
The Drakes submitted evidence showing Max had never acted aggressively towards anyone, including at the vet or during trips to places like Lowes and Home Depot. The dog had never needed to be muzzled, restrained or given calming aids.
However, Daniels submitted expert testimony from a canine behavioral specialist and animal control officer, who said Great Danes are bred as guard dogs and have tendencies to be territorial, which might endanger the safety of a stranger treading on its owners’ property.
The Drakes challenged the relevance of that testimony, arguing that it came from an expert and by its very nature “relates to some field beyond the knowledge of lay persons.”
The Indiana Court of Appeals in September found Drakes’ argument to be “novel but unpersuasive,” and overturned the Franklin County judge’s summary judgement in the case, requiring it be returned to a lower court for further proceedings.
“This evidence (by the canine expert) created a genuine issue of material fact as to the dangerous tendencies of Great Danes, which, if true, the Drakes are bound to have known,” the court said in its ruling.
Now, the Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana, an association of Indiana attorneys who defend clients in civil litigation, is arguing the case should be decided by the Indiana Supreme Court, saying the appeal court’s decision “changes the landscape of Indiana dog bite law.”
That’s because the ruling “may have far-reaching and long-lasting implications for all Indiana litigants” because it automatically asserts that laypersons should have expert knowledge in negligence cases, the counsel argues.
“The expert evidence does not raise a genuine issue of material fact as to what common, ordinary dog owners like the Drakes should know about Great Danes as a breed,” the group argued in a court brief filed in November.
In response, the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, a nonprofit that represents individuals in tort actions, says the appeals ruling follows clearly established precedent and should stand on its own without the supreme court weighing in.
The association argues that expert testimony about a dog breed’s propensity for violence is enough to bar a judge from issuing summary judgement. That’s what the court did in a 2019 ruling when it used expert testimony regarding rams to overturn a summary judgement after one of the horned-sheep headbutted a person.
Furthermore, dog owners are not ordinary laypersons, the group argues. They are pet owners who deliberately choose which dog breed to own and are best positioned to protect others from any dangerous propensities natural to the dog’s breed.
If that were to change, it would upend “long established Indiana law, make Indiana an outlier among other jurisdictions, and sow uncertainty in this settled field of law,” according to the group’s court filing.
The Indiana Supreme Court next year will determine whether to accept the case or not.