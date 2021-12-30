PENDLETON – South Madison School officials found themselves navigating issues related to the district’s LGBTQ+ student community, including equal access for the Gay Straight Alliance and the displaying of pride flags by teachers.
A federal court two weeks ago ordered the district to provide equal rights to the LGBTQ+ students at Pendleton Heights High School, who said though they were allowed to form the club, the administration prevented them from advertising activities, raising funds or being listed in the student handbook. The decision was part of a temporary injunction that is part of an ongoing lawsuit.
“I think the judge is right in his ruling,” said Reece Axel-Adams, who brought the lawsuit with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. “I know this is going to change a lot of people's lives and I hope this serves as inspiration for other kids to stand up and say, this isn't right. I want to extend a huge thanks to my parents and the community who has supported me through all this.”
South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall said the district is working with its legal counsel to determine the best path forward based on the federal court’s preliminary injunction.
That was one of a couple of issues that came to the forefront in the spring when students confronted the South Madison Board of Trustees about a new directive to teachers to remove pride flags from their classrooms. The LGBTQ+ students argued that not only did that violate the First Amendment speech rights of the teachers, they were necessary to signal which classrooms were safe harbors for the students who can become the victims of bullying.
