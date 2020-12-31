COVID-19 leaves no aspect of life unchanged

The novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, entered the public consciousness early this year, quickly going from being news reports of something happening overseas to a household phrase as it spread to become a pandemic.
In January, news outlets began to report a new strain of virus in China, causing many residents of the Wuhan region to be quarantined. Anderson native Chris Kirchenbauer, who was living in Nanjing, China, provided firsthand accounts to The Herald Bulletin of being separated from his wife and son, who were quarantined in Wuhan. Later in January, the first case of the infection was reported in the United States.
In early March, the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Indiana. By mid-March, there were two COVID-related deaths in Indiana, and the Madison County Health Department had reported the first positive case in the county.
In the months that followed, the nation shut down, canceling concerts, sporting events, in-person education and many traditional pastimes, leaving only essential businesses in operation. Some businesses remained closed permanently, unable to recoup their losses.
Nursing homes were hit hard with high fatality rates among residents, while families were often unable to visit their loved ones in care facilities.
Face masks and social distancing became the new normal, and no aspect of life remained untouched by the pandemic.
Local business
For Jackie Lane, who owns Gypsy Soul, a nail salon and coffee shop in Elwood, attitude is half the battle, which may explain in part how her business is weathering the storm of the pandemic that came to define 2020.
“We just continue to adapt to the times and hopefully we can get through this and get back to normal,” Lane said. “That’s where we all want to go, I think.”
Lane, who employs about a dozen full-time staffers, kept her food service running during nearly six weeks of shutdowns in April and May. She added new items to her menu and arranged for them to be delivered or picked up curbside. She established new cleaning and sanitizing procedures to keep the store in compliance with state and local health department guidelines and remained at least partially open even during the pandemic’s most difficult days.
“It would have hit a lot harder had we been completely shut down,” she said.
For Lane and others like her across Madison County, 2020 was a year of seismic changes and reimagining business models in order to cope with pandemic-related operating restrictions and the drastically reduced sales that resulted.
“I’ve definitely had to be smarter about how I’m out there with a lot of the festivals being canceled,” said Sandy Williams of Alexandria, who relied heavily on social media to continue promoting her handmade jewelry business. “I’ve tried to make my in-store presence a little heavier as far as providing more inventory because exchanging goods is a little bit different right now.”
Many businesses were able to mitigate their losses as loyal customers continued to frequent their operations. According to Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the percentage of businesses forced to close permanently in Anderson and Madison County was considerably lower than in adjoining areas, including Indianapolis.
“I think that’s a testament to the people here in Madison County,” Whitson said. “Early on in the pandemic, you saw a huge outpouring of people pushing to order to-go meals, to buy gift cards, to do what they could to support those individuals through this tough time.”
Whitson said he expects many local businesses to bounce back as vaccines become more widely available. He cautioned that a difficult first quarter still lies ahead.
“If we can weather the last few months of this crazy pandemic storm, then I think you’re going to see a flood of support of people getting back to these businesses and supporting them as best as we can,” he said.
Schools
The pandemic wreaked havoc on all levels of education as officials tried to balance the needs of students with the community’s interest in reducing the spread of the virus.
At the K-12 level, students went all-virtual from early March till the end of the school year under the governor's emergency mandate. Some districts delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year and officials scrambled week to week to determine whether to go all-virtual, hybrid or in-person.
Officials at schools and districts serving students in the Madison County area spent the latter part of the 2019-20 school year and the early summer working with health departments in Madison, Delaware, Grant and Henry counties to develop safe reentry programs.
The disruption of in-person education became controversial as local, state, and federal governments encouraged struggling businesses to reopen the economy. Parents reported feeling ill-equipped to take educational duties, and employed parents reported needing help with the child care.
Local college campuses, including Anderson University, Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue Polytechnic Anderson shifted to all-virtual education at the end of the 2019-20 school year. For the 2020-21 school year, campuses were reopened for in-person classes with the options of hybrid or all-virtual education.
As the area’s only residential campus, Anderson University made the decision in November to not have students return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Local economy
As expected, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on local economic development efforts with no relief expected until spring.
The November unemployment rate for the county, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, was 5.3% as compared to 3.4% a year ago.
For Anderson the November unemployment rate was 7% compared to 4% in 2019.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the pandemic has changed how consumers are receiving goods and services, and companies are getting more comfortable with employees working remotely.
The number of potential investment leads in Anderson this year is down approximately 30% from a year ago.
“March, April and May were flat,” Winkler said. “It started coming back in June.”
Rob Sparks, CEO of the Corporation for Economic Development, said that in recent weeks there has been an uptick in activity, as opposed to the height of the pandemic when site selectors were unable to travel and companies conducted searches online.
“It changed how we communicate with people,” Sparks said. “It will probably be through next spring or summer before things have changed, depending on the vaccine.”
Winkler and Sparks both said that manufacturing companies in Anderson are having trouble finding enough workers.
“This is not an economic issue,” Winkler said of the pandemic. “It’s a human issue.”
Concerning the unemployment rate, Sparks said it is people employed in the service sector who are most affected.
“It could be late spring before things return to normal in terms of large events taking place,” he said.