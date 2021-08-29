Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county statistics were reported as of Thursday. National statistics last updated Saturday. World statistics are as of 11:33 a.m. EST Thursday.

Madison County

Confirmed cases: 15,210

Deaths: 356

Total tested: 72,824

One-week increases: 139 cases, 0 deaths, 391 tested

Indiana

Confirmed cases: 838,869

Confirmed deaths: 13,915

Total tested: 12,069,548

One-week increases: 5,027 cases, 12 deaths

United States

Confirmed cases: 38,830,051

Deaths: 637,066

World

Confirmed cases: 214,468,601

Deaths: 4,470,969

Sources: The New York Times, World Health Organization.

