Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county statistics were reported as of Thursday. National statistics last updated Saturday. World statistics are as of 11:33 a.m. EST Thursday.
Madison County
Confirmed cases: 15,210
Deaths: 356
Total tested: 72,824
One-week increases: 139 cases, 0 deaths, 391 tested
Indiana
Confirmed cases: 838,869
Confirmed deaths: 13,915
Total tested: 12,069,548
One-week increases: 5,027 cases, 12 deaths
United States
Confirmed cases: 38,830,051
Deaths: 637,066
World
Confirmed cases: 214,468,601
Deaths: 4,470,969
Sources: The New York Times, World Health Organization.
