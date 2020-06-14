Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Local and state statistics were reported Sunday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Sunday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Saturday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY
Confirmed cases: 612
Deaths: 65
24-hour increases: 0 cases, 0 deaths
INDIANA
Confirmed cases: 39,909
Confirmed deaths: 2,240
24-hour increases: 407 cases, 9 deaths
UNITED STATES
Confirmed cases: 2,063,812
Deaths: 115,271
24-hour increases: 25,468 cases, 646 deaths
WORLDWIDE
Confirmed cases: 7,273,958 7,690,708
Deaths: 413,372 427,630
24-hour increases: 137,526 cases, 4,281 deaths
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization
