Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Local and state statistics were reported Sunday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Sunday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Saturday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

MADISON COUNTY

Confirmed cases: 612

Deaths: 65

24-hour increases: 0 cases, 0 deaths

INDIANA

Confirmed cases: 39,909

Confirmed deaths: 2,240

24-hour increases: 407 cases, 9 deaths

UNITED STATES

Confirmed cases: 2,063,812

Deaths: 115,271

24-hour increases: 25,468 cases, 646 deaths

WORLDWIDE

Confirmed cases: 7,273,958  7,690,708

Deaths: 413,372  427,630

24-hour increases: 137,526 cases, 4,281 deaths

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization

