Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county cases and deaths occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state health department on Tuesday. National statistics reported at noon Tuesday reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Monday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Madison County

Confirmed cases: 13,128

Deaths: 344

Total tested: 64,895

Indiana

Confirmed cases: 749,835

Confirmed deaths: 13,332

Total tested: 10,671,209

United States

Confirmed cases:33,303,285

Deaths: 597,594

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 175,987,176

Deaths: 3,811,561

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization

