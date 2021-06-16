Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county cases and deaths occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state health department on Tuesday. National statistics reported at noon Tuesday reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Monday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Madison County
Confirmed cases: 13,128
Deaths: 344
Total tested: 64,895
Indiana
Confirmed cases: 749,835
Confirmed deaths: 13,332
Total tested: 10,671,209
United States
Confirmed cases:33,303,285
Deaths: 597,594
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 175,987,176
Deaths: 3,811,561
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.