Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county cases and deaths occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state health department on Wednesday. National statistics reported at noon Wednesday reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Madison County

Confirmed cases: 13,130

Deaths: 344

Total tested: 64,943

Indiana

Confirmed cases: 750,170

Confirmed deaths: 13,343

Total tested: 10,685,055

United States

Confirmed cases:33,315,272

Deaths: 597,965

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 176,303,596

Deaths: 3,820,026

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization

