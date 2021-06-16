Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county cases and deaths occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state health department on Wednesday. National statistics reported at noon Wednesday reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Madison County
Confirmed cases: 13,130
Deaths: 344
Total tested: 64,943
Indiana
Confirmed cases: 750,170
Confirmed deaths: 13,343
Total tested: 10,685,055
United States
Confirmed cases:33,315,272
Deaths: 597,965
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 176,303,596
Deaths: 3,820,026
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization
