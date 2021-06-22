Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. State and county statistics were reported as of noon Tuesday. National statistics reported at noon Tuesday reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Monday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Madison County
Confirmed cases: 13,166
Deaths: 344
Total tested: 65,238
Indiana
Confirmed cases: 751,242
Confirmed deaths: 13,375
Total tested: 10,734,687
United States
Confirmed cases: 33,368,860
Deaths: 599,354
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 178,503,429
Deaths: 3,872,457
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization
