Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Local and state statistics were reported Friday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Friday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Friday.

MADISON COUNTY

Confirmed cases: 576

Deaths: 62

24-hour increases: 3 cases, 0 deaths

INDIANA

Confirmed cases: 30,409

Deaths: 1,791

24-hour increases: 473 cases, 27 deaths

UNITED STATES

Confirmed cases: 1,571,617

Deaths: 94,150

24-hour increases: 20,522 cases, 1,089 deaths

WORLDWIDE

Confirmed cases: 4,995,996

Deaths: 327,821

24-hour increases: 102,810 cases, 4,565 deaths

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization

NEWS IN TODAY’S PAPER

Holcomb calls for state agencies to cut budgets 15%. Page A1

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dc950a6e-7fff-f8a6-d06e-3d12774632f8”}{span}This year’s fair will be scaled back, if it happens at all{/span}{/span}. Page A1

County reports 3 new cases, no new deaths. Page A3

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-46d957dd-7fff-ea64-d534-797706912ec4”}{span}Grandview, disc golf courses reopening Saturday.{/span}{/span}. Page A3

NEWS ON OUR WEBSITE

Find 24/7 updates — including local, state, national and international news, maps and charts — at heraldbulletin.com/coronavirus.

CONTACT US

If you have news tips or story ideas related to the COVID-19 crisis, please contact us by email at newsroom@heraldbulletin.com or call 765-640-4800.

