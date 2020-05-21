Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Local and state statistics were reported Friday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Friday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Friday.
MADISON COUNTY
Confirmed cases: 576
Deaths: 62
24-hour increases: 3 cases, 0 deaths
INDIANA
Confirmed cases: 30,409
Deaths: 1,791
24-hour increases: 473 cases, 27 deaths
UNITED STATES
Confirmed cases: 1,571,617
Deaths: 94,150
24-hour increases: 20,522 cases, 1,089 deaths
WORLDWIDE
Confirmed cases: 4,995,996
Deaths: 327,821
24-hour increases: 102,810 cases, 4,565 deaths
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization
