Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Local and state statistics were reported Tuesday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Tuesday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Sunday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

MADISON COUNTY

Confirmed cases: 582

Deaths: 62

24-hour increases: 0 cases, 0 deaths

INDIANA

Confirmed cases: 32,078

Confirmed deaths: 1,850

24-hour increases: 373 cases, 18 deaths

UNITED STATES

Confirmed cases: 1,662,414

Deaths: 98,261

24-hour increases: 24,958 cases, 592 deaths

WORLDWIDE

Confirmed cases: 5,406,282

Deaths: 343,562

24-hour increases: 101,510 cases, 1,533 deaths

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization

NEWS IN TODAY’S PAPER

Official says decline of coronavirus cases in Madison County "incredible." Page A1

Local couple adjusts to life in the pandemic. Page A3

