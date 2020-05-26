Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Local and state statistics were reported Tuesday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Tuesday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Sunday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
MADISON COUNTY
Confirmed cases: 582
Deaths: 62
24-hour increases: 0 cases, 0 deaths
INDIANA
Confirmed cases: 32,078
Confirmed deaths: 1,850
24-hour increases: 373 cases, 18 deaths
UNITED STATES
Confirmed cases: 1,662,414
Deaths: 98,261
24-hour increases: 24,958 cases, 592 deaths
WORLDWIDE
Confirmed cases: 5,406,282
Deaths: 343,562
24-hour increases: 101,510 cases, 1,533 deaths
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization

